Czech National Bank Has $12.54 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 94,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

