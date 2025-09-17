Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 982,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,554,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $575.06 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.