CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $475.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $267.18 and a 12 month high of $480.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.38 and its 200-day moving average is $382.26.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

