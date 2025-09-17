Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 70.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after purchasing an additional 424,294 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $415.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $416.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

