CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
CSL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. CSL has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $101.44.
CSL Company Profile
