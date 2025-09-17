CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CSL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. CSL has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.