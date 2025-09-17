Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 73,929 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

