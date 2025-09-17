Critical Review: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) & Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $1.04 billion 2.52 $149.99 million $3.81 17.26 First National of Nebraska $3.23 billion 1.18 $412.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First National of Nebraska”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 16.30% 12.67% 0.72% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 1 3 1 0 2.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First National of Nebraska on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

