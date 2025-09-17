Critical Contrast: E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 5.24, suggesting that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 4.25% 17.68% 2.98% Spanish Broadcasting System -4.51% -7.23% -1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for E.W. Scripps and Spanish Broadcasting System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.73%. Given E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Spanish Broadcasting System”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.51 billion 0.10 $87.60 million $0.48 5.71 Spanish Broadcasting System $155.06 million 0.02 $1.66 million $0.17 2.06

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services. The Scripps Networks segment offers national television networks through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. This segment also provides Scripp News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; Court TV, which showcases live trials; entertainment brands, such as Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff; and ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. In addition, it provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets; Nuvyyo, which offers consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which shows educational programs. The company serves audiences and businesses through cable and satellite service providers. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

