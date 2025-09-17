Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Stake Cut by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Coupang by 251.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 170,340.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $2,076,045.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,182.14. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,203,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.91 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.Coupang’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

