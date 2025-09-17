Contrasting Giftify (GIFT) and The Competition

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Giftify to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Giftify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Giftify has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00 Giftify Competitors 557 1617 3087 56 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Giftify and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Giftify presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Giftify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Giftify is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Giftify and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giftify $88.93 million -$18.83 million -2.14 Giftify Competitors $3.98 billion $330.25 million -1.55

Giftify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Giftify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60% Giftify Competitors -92.50% -50.19% -3.68%

Summary

Giftify competitors beat Giftify on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Giftify Company Profile

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

