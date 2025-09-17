Contrasting Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Energizer Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Liberty Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer Resources and Liberty Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Resources N/A -26.46% -14.56% Liberty Silver N/A N/A -25.63%

Volatility & Risk

Energizer Resources has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Silver has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Resources N/A N/A -$9.00 million ($0.08) -3.60 Liberty Silver N/A N/A -$25.34 million ($0.03) -4.63

This table compares Energizer Resources and Liberty Silver”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Liberty Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energizer Resources beats Liberty Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer Resources

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Liberty Silver

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

