Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Issues Earnings Results

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Connexa Sports Technologies had a net margin of 60.62% and a return on equity of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ YYAI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.96. Connexa Sports Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Connexa Sports Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Connexa Sports Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Connexa Sports Technologies worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

