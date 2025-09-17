Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Holdings Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 159,630 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

