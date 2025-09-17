Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $2,455,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $578,100,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

