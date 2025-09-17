Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.2%

CINF opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

