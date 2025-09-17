Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $302.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.0588.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $272.05 on Friday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

