Christa Lenard Purchases 2,450 Shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Free Report) insider Christa Lenard purchased 2,450 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of A$46,035.50.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.30%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

