Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.7222.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 412.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.19 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

