Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
NYSE CHMI opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.98. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.81.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
