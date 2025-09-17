Channel Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 87.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.82.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

