Channel Wealth LLC Buys 14,898 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

