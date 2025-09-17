Central Valley Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Enovis worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,207,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,356,000 after purchasing an additional 621,069 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after purchasing an additional 289,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,490,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald purchased 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $199,973.29. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,260.41. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,018.59. The trade was a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $374,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Enovis Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.