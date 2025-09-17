Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 333 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 793,802 shares worth $220,478,166. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day moving average is $244.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

