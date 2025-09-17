Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Affirm makes up 4.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $76,738,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Affirm by 1,137.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $45,133,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.05, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,270,497 shares of company stock worth $102,156,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.