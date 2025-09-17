Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Samsara makes up approximately 1.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Samsara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -246.81 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $372,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 339,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,259.36. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,629,186 shares of company stock valued at $136,603,016. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

