Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MUB opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

