Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,261,000 after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Asana by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 8,850.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Asana by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 923,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 122,470 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $1,655,794.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,898,436 shares in the company, valued at $782,786,854.72. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

