CarMax, Inc. $KMX Stake Lessened by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.