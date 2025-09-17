Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $432.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $433.90. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

