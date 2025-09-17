Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

