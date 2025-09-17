Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.31 and traded as high as C$45.32. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$45.28, with a volume of 26,259,208 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.31. The stock has a market cap of C$94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,730.82. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$227,278.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,172 shares of company stock worth $7,732,533. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

