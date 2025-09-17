Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) and CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) and CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Calfrac Well Services and CES Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calfrac Well Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 CES Energy Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dividends

Calfrac Well Services pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.7%. CES Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Calfrac Well Services pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CES Energy Solutions pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Calfrac Well Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

38.0% of Calfrac Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of CES Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Calfrac Well Services and CES Energy Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calfrac Well Services N/A N/A N/A $0.55 4.16 CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.29 21.66

Calfrac Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CES Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calfrac Well Services and CES Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calfrac Well Services N/A N/A N/A CES Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CES Energy Solutions beats Calfrac Well Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. Its solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products. The company also designs and implements drilling fluid systems and completion solutions for oil and natural gas producers; designs and manufactures production and specialty chemicals for use in the oil and natural gas production and industrial markets; designs, blends, and sells specialty drilling fluids; designs, blends, and sells simulation and production chemicals for oil and gas producers; and operates trucks and trailers to transport drilling fluids to operators in the oil and gas industry. In addition, it provides environmental consulting, water management and transfer services, and drilling fluids waste disposal services; and laboratory services. The company was formerly known as Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. and changed its name to CES Energy Solutions Corp. in June 2017. CES Energy Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.