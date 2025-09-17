CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 129,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAIXY
CaixaBank Trading Down 1.7%
About CaixaBank
CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CaixaBank
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.