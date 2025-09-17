CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 129,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

