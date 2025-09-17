Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

KBR opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

