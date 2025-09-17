Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

