Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

