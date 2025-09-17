Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 765 Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.18. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,376.32. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

