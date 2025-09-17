Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 68,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

