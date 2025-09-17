Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BRNY opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

