Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of BRNY opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $47.64.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is a support level?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.