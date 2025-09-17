Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 996.43 ($13.60) and traded as low as GBX 931.50 ($12.71). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 935 ($12.76), with a volume of 111,048 shares.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,003.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 996.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

