Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 36.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

