Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,544,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,781,000 after buying an additional 692,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:BAC opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

