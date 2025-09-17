Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,627,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.0%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $215.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $542,982.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,305.12. This represents a 73.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,143,388.60. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,558 shares of company stock valued at $12,209,971 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

