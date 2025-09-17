Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $83.70

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

