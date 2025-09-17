Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target at $13.00

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

TDUP opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

In other news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 477,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,995.60. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 148,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. The trade was a 41.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $2,642,100 in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ThredUp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,373,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 1,492,015 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ThredUp by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,969,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 939,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 279,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ThredUp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 238,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

