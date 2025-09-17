Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $93.33

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.3333.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.3%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $84,932,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,848,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11,580.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 160,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $11,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.