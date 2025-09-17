Brokerages Set Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Target Price at $45.40

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $988,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000.

POR stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

