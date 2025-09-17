Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $162.41

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.5294.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $139.32 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

