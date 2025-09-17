Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $16.10

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Asana

In other Asana news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 122,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 57,898,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,786,854.72. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,375,000 shares of company stock worth $75,920,894 and sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Asana by 104.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,601 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 73.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 856,282 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.