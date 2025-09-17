Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $36.72 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,003.16. The trade was a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $93,878.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,921. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,994 shares of company stock worth $2,341,232 over the last ninety days. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

